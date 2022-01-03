GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on a stretch of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday.
According to the CSP Eagle tweet, I-70 is closed in both directions due to a 17-vehicle crash, involving 15 cars and two commercial vehicles. At least two people were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, but their statuses were unknown. CSP received the report of the pileup near mile marker 120 in eastbound lanes close to 9:45 a.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. The roadway was still expected to be closed indefinitely as of 11:30 a.m.
#BREAKING ROAD CLOSED due to multi-car crash in Glenwood Canyon. I-70 is closed in both directions due to a 17 car crash (15 cars and 2 CMV's). Injuries are reported. Emergency crews are on scene trying to clear the incident. #COtraffic
-4C10
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 3, 2022
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 3, 2022