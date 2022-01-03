TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – A number of restaurants in Boulder are now offering free food to families and first responders affected by the Marshall Fire. More than two dozen restaurants signed up to offer a helping hand.

First Bite in Boulder is organizing the meals.

Damaged vehicles in driveways of homes that were burned during the Marshall Fire in Superior, Colorado, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“We’ve experienced more than our fair share of catastrophe in this town but we know the healing power of a good meal,” they stated on social media.

Among the restaurants are:

  • Ask’Kara
  • Blackbelly
  • Centro Mexican Kitchen
  • Chautauqua Dining Hall
  • Japango
  • Leaf Vegetarian Restarurant
  • Lindsay’s Boulder Deli

CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.

Danielle Chavira