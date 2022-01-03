TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are searching for a black pickup truck in connection with an overnight shooting on eastbound I-70. A man reported being shot while driving down the highway early Monday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Aurora Police say around 1:15 a.m., a man was driving eastbound on I-70 when he was shot by someone in a black 2004 or 2005 Ford F-250.

That man drove himself to the hospital, where he contacted the police.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Ben Warwick