AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are searching for a black pickup truck in connection with an overnight shooting on eastbound I-70. A man reported being shot while driving down the highway early Monday morning.
Aurora Police say around 1:15 a.m., a man was driving eastbound on I-70 when he was shot by someone in a black 2004 or 2005 Ford F-250.
That man drove himself to the hospital, where he contacted the police.
UPDATE: This occurred near the Chambers exit. The victim believed he was being followed by the Ford F250 in the area of Central Park Blvd/I-70 prior to the shooting.
Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 3, 2022
