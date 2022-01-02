(CBS4) — A 43-year-old Colorado woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last year for her role in the production and distribution of child pornography that she sent to her ‘master,’ a Florida man who happened to be a registered sex offender.

Tonya Bagley was a Grand County resident when the incidents occurred . She pleaded guilty in West Palm Beach federal court to conspiring to produce child pornography and transmitting information about a minor in December 2020. She was sentenced last May.

Bagley, was a submissive in the relationship with Robert Dunn of Lake Worth, Fla., according to court documents.

Dunn instructed Bagley to perform oral sex on a 6-year-old boy and send him images of the act.

Dunn, according to court documents, was registered in Florida as a sex offender. He had been released from prison in 2018, unbeknownst to Bagley.

Dunn initiated an online conversation with Bagley in November of 2019. They corresponded through February 2020, with Bagley referring to Dunn as “Master” and making plans to live with Dunn in Florida without clothing and perform sex acts on demand. They arranged for her to bring underage children with her.

Investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigations were alerted to Dunn’s online habits by Google. Agents executed a search warrant at Dunn’s residence in March 2020 and learned then of the relationship with Bagley.

Bagley was then arrested by deputies from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to prison, Bagley must pay nearly $37,000 in restitution to the minor. After prison, she is subject to lifelong supervision.

Dunn pleaded guilty to a single count of producing and possessing child pornography. He is scheduled to sentenced Feb. 25 and faces between 25 and 120 years in prison.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida announced the case last month in a press release. They introduced it as a product of Project Safe Childhood.