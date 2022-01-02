BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 24-year-old Louisville man was arrested by police officers Friday morning after he allegedly confronted firefighters with a firearm at the Marshall Fire scene. Steven Roch was taken into custody after driving away from the area, according to a press release from the Louisville Police Department.
A CBS4 crew found police vehicles surrounding Roch’s car in the 9100 block of Dillon Road.
Roch was pulled over there after driving away from the confrontation that occurred near St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road at 9:45 a.m., LPD’s press release stated.
Police were notified that Roch was driving a silver Toyota RAV4 and in possession of an AR-15 during interagency radio traffic that led to Roch’s location and arrest. Those details, however, have not been confirmed.
Roch was booked into the Boulder County Jail. He has been arrested on five charges: Menacing with a Weapon, a felony, plus Obstructing Government
Operations, Obstructing a Peace Officer/Firefighter, Eluding, and Third Degree Criminal Trespass.
Roch is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Online public records show that Roch and other members of his family reside in the 700 block of St. Andrews Lane in Louisville.
During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes briefly addressed the incident.
“I think he was angry and upset like a lot of people are, but that’s not the way to handle it,” he said.