By Danielle Chavira
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected cause of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been under scrutiny. Originally, fire crews thought downed power lines sparked the fire at Highway 93 and Marshall Road. Those lines turned out to be telecommunication lines, which experts say don’t have the ability to start a fire.

Police tape closes off access to a home destroyed by the Marshall Fire in the Rock Creek neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado on January 1, 2022. (Photo: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, that theory is in question after they say they’ve received video of a shed burning near where the fire started. Investigators say they’re reviewing it.

On Saturday, authorities executed a search warrant on the property where that shed is located. They say there is no credible evidence of that actual cause at this time.

LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: A Denver Fire Department engine checks on homes in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado. The fire may have potentially burned 1000 homes and numerous business. The fast moving fire was stocked by extremely dry drought conditions and fierce winds, with gusts topping 100 mph, along the foothills. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Authorities add recent snow is hampering that investigation.

The fires is 62% contained and has burned 6,219 acres.

As of Saturday afternoon, 991 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire, including 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. Additionally, three people are considered missing.

