BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected cause of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been under scrutiny. Originally, fire crews thought downed power lines sparked the fire at Highway 93 and Marshall Road. Those lines turned out to be telecommunication lines, which experts say don’t have the ability to start a fire.
Now, that theory is in question after they say they’ve received video of a shed burning near where the fire started. Investigators say they’re reviewing it.
On Saturday, authorities executed a search warrant on the property where that shed is located. They say there is no credible evidence of that actual cause at this time.
Authorities add recent snow is hampering that investigation.
The fires is 62% contained and has burned 6,219 acres.
As of Saturday afternoon, 991 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire, including 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. Additionally, three people are considered missing.