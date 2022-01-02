BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As residents process the devastation of the Marshall Fire, many are continuing to look for their pets which were lost in the chaos. Several groups have shared efforts of their searches on social media, but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office wants pet owners to start with the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management.

On Sunday, the OEM stated “animal rescue colleagues are nearing the end of their list for requests for active rescues of live animals from fire locations. If you have a need that has not been reported for a rescue only, please call dispatch at 303-441-4444.”

The agency says pet owners who lost a pet can call the Boulder Humane Society or the Longmont Humane Society which are partnering with Boulder OEM.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with offers of assistance regarding animal rescues from the public, but because of safety considerations, we are not allowing volunteers to accompany us into closed areas,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

Not all residents are allowed back inside the fire perimeter. Some are under a so-called soft closure which allows them to speak to a law enforcement officer before entering the area.

“I spoke yesterday about an ID card system to get people into neighborhoods as we start to open up more,” said Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes. “We expect to roll that out probably on Tuesday. In the meantime, on our soft closures that folks can if they’re allowed to go in, they meet the officers and it gets taken care of that way.”

Hayes also says there are no new neighborhood openings.