BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Xcel Energy says it plans to have natural gas restored to all victims of the Marshall Fire by Tuesday night. As of Sunday morning, service was restored to 1,200 customers.

“After the most devastating wildfires in Colorado’s history, our crews and partners are working around the clock to get the lights back on and the natural gas flowing, and significant progress is being made,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy-Colorado.

Xcel has 400 crews working natural gas alone. Restoration work is also being done for electricity.

“This is a home by home, business by business process that we go through. For those facilities that are unable to receive service, we have to physically disconnect and close off the system to make sure the pressure and the safety of our customers is paramount as we move through the process,” Jackson said.

The energy provider divided up the affected areas into nine zones in Louisville and Superior.

Updates for each region as of Sunday morning are:

Region 1 – Damage assessments and work are in progress; an update will be shared later today

Region 2 – Damage assessments and work are in progress; an update will be shared later today

Region 3 – Damage assessments and work are in progress; an update will be shared later today

Region 4 – Damage assessments and work are in progress; an update will be shared later today

Region 5 – Service is restored and crews have visited all properties to re-light appliances. Customers who were not home to have relights completed received a door tag with information on how to get their relight completed.

Region 6 – Service is restored and customers' pilot lights have been re-lit

Region 7 – Service is restored and crews have visited all properties to re-light appliances. Customers who were not home to have relights completed received a door tag with information on how to get their relight completed.

Region 8 – Service is restored and customers' pilot lights have been re-lit

Region 9 – Repairs are complete. The area is under an evacuation order, so once that order is lifted, crews will begin going door to door to relight pilot lights on customers' appliances.

Also, the company says it distributed 18,000 electric heaters to affected customers. More can be picked up at the Red Cross shelter at the YMCA in Lafayette at 2800 Dagny Way or the Superior Community Center at 1500 Coalton Road.

Superior’s mayor says internet will take some time to restore due to damage to a major fiberoptic line.