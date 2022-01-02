LAFAYETTE, CO (CBS4)- Sunday Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette to help the victims of the Marshall Fire.
This is both for people who lost homes or were displaced by the fire. They will offer:
- Consultation on property loss and filing claims for assistance
- Gift cards for replacement of food and transportation costs
- Information about short- and long-term housing
- Help with vital records
- Referrals to emergency shelter
- Food assistance
- Mental health services
- Covid-19 tests
- Transportation vouchers and referrals for personal finance planning
The center will be open from 9:00 a.m. To 7:00 p.m. seven days a week starting Jan. 3. FEMA will be on site along with state and county officials and private insurance representatives.
On Saturday, the Biden administration issued a federal disaster declaration for Boulder County, meaning FEMA funding will be available for housing assistance and recovery programs.
You don’t have to live in the burn area to be eligible for benefits. If you are now unemployed because your place of work was damaged, you can apply for assistance.
The Disaster Recovery Center is located at 1755 South Public Road, in Lafayette, CO.