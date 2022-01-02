Former Denver Broncos Head Coach Dan Reeves Passes Away At Age 77The Denver Broncos are mourning the passing of former Head Coach Dan Reeves. Reeves, who was a member of the team’s Ring of Fame, died on Saturday.

Nuggets Home Game Against Golden State Postponed, Head Coach Malone In COVID ProtocolThe Nuggets will not play their game tonight against the Golden State Warriors as they do not have the league-minimum 8 players available.

Peyton Manning Reacts To Death Of John MaddenBroncos great Peyton Manning opened up about the death of football icon John Madden on Tuesday.

NHL Postpones Regular-Season Until Dec. 28, Avs Game Against Vegas Knights Postponed The NHL has pushed back its regular-season schedule once again. The Avs next game on the schedule is Dec. 29 at the Ball Arena against Dallas.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Snubbed Again For AFC Pro BowlThe biggest snub was safety Justin Simmons, who has tied his career-high with five interceptions and has a career-best two sacks after signing a four-year, $61 million extension in the offseason.

Broncos, Raiders Cling To Slim Playoff HopesThe Broncos are hoping for the same to avoid their first six-year playoff drought since first making the postseason in 1977 when they went all the way to the Super Bowl.