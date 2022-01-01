BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Colorado Boulder will begin the spring 2022 term on Jan. 10 with fully remote instruction for the first two weeks of the semester.
“The decision comes in response to the impacts of the historic Marshall Fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in nearby Louisville and Superior in conjunction with the rise in COVID-19 cases with the emergence of the omicron variant,” officials stated.
“By delaying our in-person return until Jan. 24, we are doing our part to support the community,” said Chancellor Phil DiStefano in a message to the campus community Friday evening. “The remote start will allow us to provide the support needed to our impacted students, faculty and staff who may not be able to teach or attend classes in person. It will also help us provide resources in support of community-wide recovery efforts.”
In his message, Chancellor DiStefano shared more details about campus operations to begin the spring 2022 semester, including the launch of a new website with fire resources for the campus community.
In-person instruction will resume on Jan. 24.