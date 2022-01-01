ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos are mourning the passing of former Head Coach Dan Reeves. Reeves, who was a member of the team’s Ring of Fame, died on Saturday.
“The Denver Broncos are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Head Coach Dan Reeves, who passed away this morning at age 77 at home in Atlanta,” team officials said in a statement released Saturday morning. “One of the winningest coaches in NFL history, Coach Reeves set the foundation for the Broncos’ decade of dominance in the 1980s and championship tradition for years to come.”
Reeves led the Broncos as head coach from 1981-92 and was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2014. He guided the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances, five AFC West titles and six playoff berths.
“Reeves coached the Broncos with integrity, character and toughness along with sincere appreciation for his players and coaches. His time with the Broncos was part of a remarkable 39-year career in professional football in which he appeared in the Super Bowl an astonishing nine times as a player or coach,” officials stated.
“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to Dan’s wife and high school sweetheart, Pam; his children Dana, Lee and Laura; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; and the entire Reeves family.”