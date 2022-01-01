MARSHALL FIREHow to help victims impacted by the devastating fire in Superior and Louisville
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos are mourning the passing of former Head Coach Dan Reeves. Reeves, who was a member of the team’s Ring of Fame, died on Saturday.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime. The Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on September 14, 2014. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“The Denver Broncos are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Head Coach Dan Reeves, who passed away this morning at age 77 at home in Atlanta,” team officials said in a statement released Saturday morning. “One of the winningest coaches in NFL history, Coach Reeves set the foundation for the Broncos’ decade of dominance in the 1980s and championship tradition for years to come.”

Head Coach Dan Reeves of the Denver Broncos talks with his quarterback John Elway #7 on the sidelines during an NFL football game circa 1988 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Reeves led the Broncos as head coach from 1981-92 and was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2014. He guided the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances, five AFC West titles and six playoff berths.

Head Coach Dan Reeves of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game circa 1987. (credit: Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

“Reeves coached the Broncos with integrity, character and toughness along with sincere appreciation for his players and coaches. His time with the Broncos was part of a remarkable 39-year career in professional football in which he appeared in the Super Bowl an astonishing nine times as a player or coach,” officials stated.

Former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime. The Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on September 14, 2014. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to Dan’s wife and high school sweetheart, Pam; his children Dana, Lee and Laura; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; and the entire Reeves family.”

 

Anica Padilla