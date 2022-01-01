BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There are a number of ways community members can begin to show their support and provide outreach safely to those affected by the destructive Marshall Fire. The fire torched more than 500 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Thursday, including in Louisville and Superior.

Community Foundation Boulder County set up a relief fund to support community members who were affected by the grass fires.

Due to the outpouring of support for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund and those impacted by the #MarshallFire and #MiddleForkFire, some folks are having difficulty accessing our site. If you'd like to contribute you can also give directly to the fund at: https://t.co/0jcOZOfze0 — Community Foundation (@CommFound) December 31, 2021

Message from @BoulderOEM: Please do not drop off any items at police/fire stations or shelters. You may donate funds to the Red Cross or to the Community Foundation at: https://t.co/0dc43ZGuQP More information at: https://t.co/e3r4qJ2q9T — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 31, 2021

Colorado Responds shared a link to Subscribe For Alerts/Information to learn other ways you can best help individuals impacted by the Boulder County fires.

RELATED: Boulder County Fires: Resources Available For Residents

American Red Cross is also helping collect relief funds. To donate to the fire relief efforts, text REDCROSS to 90999, call 1-800-HELP-NOW or go to the Red Cross website.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is asking owners of vacation rentals who are interested in providing shelter to displaced families to go online to be vetted through Airbnb.

Nonprofit JEWISHcolorado has also created a relief fund to help those impacted by the fires.

RELATED: FEMA Authorizes Federal Funds To Fight Marshall Fire

Human Society of Boulder Valley tweeted, “The greatest way to help right now is to donate to our Emergency Safety Net Fund. At this time, we do not need help w/ animal care, extra volunteers, supplies or additional foster homes.”