DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for a super frigid night over the entire state of Colorado! Skies will be clearing out overnight Saturday into Sunday morning allowing for temperatures to drop like a rock by morning.

The New Year began with highs only in the teens and single digits across the eastern half of the state. In fact, for many it was warmer in the mountains that the eastern plains Saturday.

Now with the Colorado skies clearing out for Sunday, temperatures are going to tumble into dangerous territory by morning. Lows may drop into the single digits and below zero! Bring the pets in tonight!

Not only cold for the Denver metro area but, check out Granby and Grand Lake. -17 to – 22!

Even our friends on the Western Slope wont be able to escape the frigid temps for the first night of the new year!

Add into that there will be a little wind from time to time thru the morning. Areas of eastern Colorado and the San Luis Valley may see a few gusts from 15 to 20 mph. Not horrible, but, enough to produce wind chill temperatures of 25 to 30 below zero. There are Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings posted for these areas thru 8am Sunday morning.