GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Claudia Camacho Duenas is accused of killing her two children, ages 11 and 18, in Glenwood Springs. The Glenwood Spring Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road on Thursday, after the report of a stabbing. Police say an “unrelated” civilian man was restraining the suspect when they arrived.
“This was an ‘in progress’ event occurring within a multi-unit apartment complex,” investigators reported. “Officers arrived quickly to find two victims suffering from significant injuries. Life saving measures were provided and the victims were transported to an area hospital.”
“Simultaneously, Officers found an adult female being restrained by an uninvolved civilian,” police stated.
It appeared the initial assault occurred within an apartment unit and continued into the parking lot area. Officers were able to quickly determine there were no outstanding suspects nor was there any continuing threat to the public’s safety.
The two victims succumbed to their injuries, “Notwithstanding extensive lifesaving efforts provided by medical professionals.”
Duenas, the biological mother of both victims, was arrested and booked at the Garfield County Jail.
“This type of violence is uncharacteristic for our community and our first responders (Police/Fire) are personally affected by this event. We recognize this affects everyone in our community and we mourn this inexplicable loss of life of these two very young people,” officials stated.
Anyone with additional information or questions are asked to contact the GSPD at (970) 384-6500.