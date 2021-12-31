(CBS 4) — Here is what we know so far about the devastating Marshall fire.
A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/oWDItPar25
— Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) December 31, 2021
- The fire that ripped though Superior and Louisville on Thursday destroyed at least 500 homes, stores and commercial properties. Officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost.
- As of Friday morning, a total of 6,000 acres had burned, and firefighters will contending with hot spots in some areas.
- The origin of the fire has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have been caused by downed power lines and spread by high winds.
- Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a news briefing Friday that so far, there have been no reported casualties or fatalities. One person who was missing in the fire has been accounted for, and is doing well.
- Governor Jared Polis said that a major disaster declaration was being finalized. That declaration will free up even more federal money to help the state pay for firefighting efforts, and will help homeowners and small business owners who suffered loss.
