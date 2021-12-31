DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive.
After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate.
It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area and at least 5 to 10 inches in and near the foothills.
If your going to Denver’s downtown fireworks. Dress warm! It will be snowing with wind chills below zero by midnight!
Most mountain areas are still looking like 1 to 2 feet of snow thru New Year’s Day. Some western mountains may even see 1 to 3 feet of snow by the end of the storm.
After the snow extreme cold will settle in! By Saturday morning temps tumble into the single digits over the Front Range.
New Year’s Day highs will not make it above freezing.
Overnight lows on on Saturday night will be single digits and below zero for many!