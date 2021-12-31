SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Nearly 600 homes have been destroyed in the #MarshallFire – along with hotels, shopping centers and businesses. The fire had burned 1,600 acres and was still growing Thursday night.
All residents in the Town of Superior and Louisville — and parts of Broomfield — were directed to evacuate due to threat of fire Thursday afternoon and evening.
The Avista Adventist Hospital was evacuated and is expected to be out of commission for several days. The Broomfield County Jail was also evacuated.
Power was cut to more than 34,000 Xcel customers in the Superior and Louisville Thursday afternoon and evening, officials reported. See the full Xcel Energy outage map here.
Intense winds of up to 105 mph fanned the flames and continued through the evening hours.
There are now four evacuation centers open for residents:
- The North Boulder Recreation Center at 3170 Broadway in Boulder
- The Lafayette YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette
- The Rocky Mountain Christian Church at 9447 Niwot Road in Longmont
If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church at 3485 Stanford Court in Boulder.
The most destructive wildfire in Colorado history was the Black Forest Fire. It burned more than 14,280 acres and destroyed 511 homes in 2013. The two fires on Thursday have already destroyed at least 580 homes in only 1,600 acres.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.