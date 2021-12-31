LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, which was evacuated Thursday night during the Marshall Fire is now expected to be out of commission for the foreseeable future.

Hospital officials issued a statement on Friday morning:

Leaders with Centura Health and Avista Adventist Hospital conducted a thorough assessment of the campus today, which will remain ongoing, and, remarkably, the hospital did not sustain direct fire damage. However, the team determined there is extensive smoke damage that will keep the hospital closed for the foreseeable future.

“The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the north side, so to return hours later and find no significant damage is truly a miracle,” said Isaac Sendros, chief executive officer for Avista Adventist Hospital. “We are eternally grateful and thankful to the first responders who responded with urgency and have tirelessly worked since the fire first erupted in our community. Avista will be a light in the darkness as we support our friends, neighbors, and community in this recovery.

Flames came within four feet of the highly flammable oxygen tanks located on the west side of the building, but staff fought back the flames with hoses, avoiding what could have been a catastrophic explosion. The hospital is without natural gas and is currently relying on diesel power generators to maintain the boiler and heat systems.

Professional cleaning crews are at Avista now to assess the smoke damage, as well as to determine next steps to conduct a terminal clean and sanitize the hospital. In addition, hospital teams are evaluating the air quality inside the facility, replacing filters, restoring air pressure, and evaluating the viability of the surgical supplies.

The Colorado National Guard will support our security team in securing the facility.