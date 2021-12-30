BREAKING NEWSMore than 600 homes burned in Superior and Louisville; Evacuations underway
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in the Meadow View neighborhood in Westminster are being told to evacuate immediately as the Marshall Fire continues to burn in Boulder County.

(credit: CBS)

The Meadow View neighborhood is in the area of 107th and Country Side Drive in the city of Westminster. This is a mandatory evacuation, so residents are being ordered to leave immediately.

 

Winds are still active in the area, and firefighters are continuing to assess if additional evacuations are necessary.

Ben Warwick