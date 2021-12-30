WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in the Meadow View neighborhood in Westminster are being told to evacuate immediately as the Marshall Fire continues to burn in Boulder County.
The Meadow View neighborhood is in the area of 107th and Country Side Drive in the city of Westminster. This is a mandatory evacuation, so residents are being ordered to leave immediately.
Evacuation orders per Boulder County emergency operation center Meadow View neighborhood 107th/west of Country Side Dr. evacuate now. Once again this is a mandatory evacuation notice.
— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) December 31, 2021
Winds are still active in the area, and firefighters are continuing to assess if additional evacuations are necessary.