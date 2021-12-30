(CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency Thursday in response to the Boulder County grass fires created by high winds across the Front Range.
According to the governor’s office, the declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources, including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.
Prayers for families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County.
Evacuation points are at South Boulder Rec Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder), Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont), and YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette).
Visit Colorado’s Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management website for a list of emergency alert links.
