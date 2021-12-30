BREAKING NEWSSuperior and Louisville Evacuated due to grass fires
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency Thursday in response to the Boulder County grass fires created by high winds across the Front Range.

According to the governor’s office, the declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources, including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

Visit Colorado’s Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management website for a list of emergency alert links.

