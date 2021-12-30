DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence.
The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action.
A Jefferson County judge originally sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison, and added that his hands were tied given that the sentence was the mandatory minimum sentence. Mederos was convicted and sentenced for crashing his semi truck into bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-70 in May 2019.
A rescheduling hearing had previously been set for January 13th.