DENVER (CBS4) – Powerful winds were blowing off the Front Range and onto the adjacent plains Thursday morning. The National Weather Service in Boulder reported a wind gust of 105 mph at 9:51 a.m., at the Intersection of Highways 72 and 93, which is between Boulder and Golden.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the foothills of Douglas, Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer counties, as well as the adjacent plains between the foothills and Interstate 25, including the city of Fort Collins. The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. on Thursday. While most gusts should be between 60-80 mph there could be a few that top 100 mph, as we have already seen with the wind spilling out of Coal Creek Canyon.
The same areas under the High Wind Warning are also under a Winter Storm Watch for Friday and early Saturday. There is the potential to see several inches of snow as a new winter storm moves into the state.