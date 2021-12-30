BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate.

According to Boulder EOC, the first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire.

The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire.

EOC warns the public to avoid these areas.

Evacuation centers are set up at the South Boulder Rec Center at 1360 Gillaspie Drive in Boulder and the Longmont Senior Center at 910 Longs Peak Avenue in that city.

Road Closures

US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) eastbound: Road closed. Between Nolan Drive (near Lyons) and Longhorn Road (near Boulder) from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 30. US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) westbound: Road closed. Between Longhorn Road (near Boulder) and Nolan Drive (near Lyons) from Mile Point 30 to Mile Point 21.5.

US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) eastbound: Road closed. Between Colorado Avenue (Boulder) and West Flatiron Crossing Drive (near Louisville) from Mile Point 37.5 to Mile Point 45. US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) westbound: Road closed. Between West Flatiron Crossing Drive (near Louisville) and Colorado Avenue (Boulder) from Mile Point 45 to Mile Point 37.5. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.

CO 170 eastbound: Road closed. Between Senda Rocosa (near Boulder) and Sycamore Street (Superior) from Mile Point 2.5 to Mile Point 6. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns. CO 170 westbound: Road closed. Between Sycamore Street (Superior) and Senda Rocosa (near Boulder) from Mile Point 6 to Mile Point 2.5.

CO 93 southbound: Road closed. Between CO 170 (near Superior) and Hogback Road (near Golden) from Mile Point 12 to Mile Point 2. CO 93 northbound: Road closed. Between Indian Head Road (Arvada) and CO 170 (near Superior) from Mile Point 7.57 to Mile Point 12.

CO 93 northbound: Road closed. At Spyderco Way (Golden) at Mile Point 1.5. Road closed expect delays due to a crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We DO NOT need donations at this time–please don't call the EOC. We need to keep the lines clear. Thank you. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

Boulder OEM is getting many calls about residents seeing fire. IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE. Go east, go north, but leave immediately. More info to come through OEM channels. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

Large animal evacuation site is open at Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Please enter through Humane Society entrance on Nelson Road so as to not conflict with COVID testing. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

#MarshallFire road closure at Hwy 93 and CR 170. Please avoid area. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

The Boulder Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated to respond to multiple wildland fires in Boulder County.https://t.co/O7DiC0cnMj — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

Multiple reports of powerlines down, transformers blowing, etc. This has caused several small grass fires from the downed/sparking lines. One grass fire is near the 5000 block of N. Broadway, another is near N. Foothills and Middle Fork. Crews are responding to both fires. pic.twitter.com/rdvrwf5K5j — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 30, 2021