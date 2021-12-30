(CBS4) — Anyone hoping to help Colorado residents impacted by the fires that broke out in Boulder County on Thursday can reach out to the Community Foundation Boulder County.
In response to today's events, Community Foundation Boulder County activates the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. "As neighbors focus on staying safe & evacuating, it is clear support will be needed by many in the near & long-term." – Tatiana Hernandez, CEO https://t.co/GwnVfePzr8
