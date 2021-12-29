WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — The driver of a stolen car crashed into a police vehicle in Westminster around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, killing the female passenger in the stolen car, and injuring the officer and a civilian passenger in the patrol car.
Westminster police were in the area of 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street when they noticed a vehicle traveling eastbound on 92nd avenue with a blown-out tire and its hazard lights on. Dispatch advised officers earlier that this car was stolen and possibly in the area.
A Westminster officer attempted to stop the car but the driver failed to stop. Officials say police did not pursue the vehicle and the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The driver allegedly ran a red light at 92nd Avenue and Westminster Boulevard — and crashed into a police vehicle that was in the intersection.
The officer and his civilian rider were transported to a local hospital and later released with minor injuries.
The driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were both transported to a local hospital, as well. The female passenger was later pronounced deceased. The driver sustained serious injuries and is still being treated.
The identity of the deceased passenger will be released by the Jefferson County coroner’s office.
Investigators were on scene for several hours at the intersection and advised drivers to take an alternate route. The Colorado State Patrol is handling this investigation.