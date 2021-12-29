WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The state health department has informed the Weld County Health Department that seven Weld residents have tested positive for the new COVID-19 omicron variant. The residents range in age from seven months to 78 years old.
The positive cases were identified across the county, in various cities and towns, including Windsor, Greeley/Evans, Dacono, and Milliken.
The omicron variant has also been identified in neighboring Larimer County.
Health officials are urging residents consider using current COVID-19 prevention practices, such as getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently.