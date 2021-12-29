CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The state health department has informed the Weld County Health Department that seven Weld residents have tested positive for the new COVID-19 omicron variant. The residents range in age from seven months to 78 years old.

Omicron or B.1.1.529 Coronavirus the new variant of concern by WHO.

The positive cases were identified across the county, in various cities and towns, including Windsor, Greeley/Evans, Dacono, and Milliken.

The omicron variant has also been identified in neighboring Larimer County.

Health officials are urging residents consider using current COVID-19 prevention practices, such as getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

