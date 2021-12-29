(CBS4) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the annual announcement on clemency, which typically comes in the Christmas holiday, is still in the works. Polis said the focus will be on granting clemency to people convicted of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
“That is in the final stages of being completed,” Polis announced at a news conference on Wednesday. “And I’m expecting it in the next few days.”
“We’ll be able to roll out what we’re doing with regard to clemency or, or parties that we typically do in the Christmas period.”
Polis was questioned about whether he met with relatives of the four people killed in the crash on Interstate 70 in 2019 — and/or Kim Kardashian West — as it relates to granting clemency to the truck driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. Polis confirmed he met with some family members of victims, but did not comment on whether he’ll grant clemency or commute the sentence of Aguilera-Mederos.