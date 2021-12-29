DENVER(CBS)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska.
The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains for significant snow to pile up.
Lets start with what happens in the mountains first and then work our way down to Denver. There are Winter Storm Warnings in place from Thursday thru Saturday morning. Some areas will see 1 to 2 feet of snow. With a few isolated pockets up to 3 feet!
Strong winds up to hurricane force are expected around Rocky Mountain National Park down around Nederland over to Rabbit Ears Pass.
The snow over the Denver metro area should get going Friday afternoon and continue thru Saturday morning. At this time there is the potential for 3 to 6 inches of snow in Denver. With two days to go, those numbers could go higher if the system slows down.
The northeastern plains may see 2 to 5 inches of snow with 1 to 3 inches the farther south you go.