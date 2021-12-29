THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A firefighter from Aurora made sure one Thornton family wasn’t forgotten this holiday season. The family lost their home in a fire in November.
Paul Shoemaker planned a donation for the family earlier this week. He first started a Facebook page collecting donations from the community.
The family left the state to celebrate Christmas and returned to a new rental home and the donations.
“Everybody in the fire service just wants to help people, that’s what they do. Just because I went out and decided to do this on my day off, it just feels right,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker is taking other nominations for families facing challenges. The community can then pitch in to help the family’s world a little brighter.