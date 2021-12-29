LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lyndon McCleod, the apparent shooter in a killing spree in Denver and Lakewood Monday, left behind books, videos, podcasts and social media posts that provide insight into the kind of life he lived — and may have foretold the tragic crime spree. Police believe McLeod was targeting most of his victims.

What is raising concerns for many is how he seemingly projected his coming shooting spree in a book series he wrote years ago under the pen name of “Roman McClay”

McCleod published three books via the company entitled ‘Sanction’, ‘Sanction II’ and ‘Sanction III’. He wrote about a successful businessman based in Colorado who shared his real name, Lyndon McLeod. In the book, he wrote about that character one day snapping and going on a shooting spree through Denver — attacking people who were former business partners and friends who he felt betrayed him.

McLeod posted videos online of himself living an isolated life in the mountains, living out of a storage container and frequently shooting guns.

On an Instagram page, called @sanctionthebook, which has now been taken down, McLeod posted a photo of himself holding a long gun.

He also posted several interviews and podcasts on YouTube, primarily about his book series, as recently as five months ago.

CBS Denver learned law enforcement was aware of McLeod and had investigated him twice in the past two years, but did not find reason to charge him.

Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn, 35, were shot and killed at Sol Tribe Tattoo at 1st and Broadway.

Michael Swinyard, 67, was shot to death in 1200 block of North Williams Street.

Danny Scofield was killed at Lucky13 Tattoo on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street.

Sarah Steck, 28, was shot at the Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood and died later at the hospital.