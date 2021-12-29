GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs are currently closed as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a multi-vehicle pileup. Colorado State Patrol says initial reports state 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi-trucks are involved in the crash the eastbound lanes at mile post 120.
#BREAKING I-70 in BOTH directions is CLOSED through the Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries. Initial reports of 17 passenger cars and 7 semi's involved at I-70 MP 120 EB. Expect this to be an extended closure. #COtraffic – 4C10 pic.twitter.com/nw7an61crf
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 29, 2021
There are unspecified injuries. One driver shared a picture showing the backup in both directions. The roads appear to be mostly clear, but snow has been falling in the high country for the last several days.
Garfield County Sheriff’s officials remind drivers Cottonwood Pass is closed, and they should not take this road as an alternate route.
This is expected to be an extended closure.