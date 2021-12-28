CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover crash involving a semi-trailer that delayed traffic on eastbound I-76 Tuesday morning.

According to the CSP 1D Adams tweet, a stretch of the interstate was down to one lane between E 96th Avenue and E 88th Avenue due to the crash and cleared just after 8 a.m.

 

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Drivers were advised to use caution. There is no further information about the crash at this time.

