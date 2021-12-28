BREAKING NEWSDenver and neighboring counties extended indoor face mask order through February 3
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — On Monday, a grass fire shut down C470 in Littleton for several hours and prompted orders to evacuate the Ken Caryl Valley subdivision. Now, officials say the fire was caused by humans.

“The fire is determined to be human-caused,” West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted Tuesday. It’s not clear whether it was arson or an accident.

“The specific cause is still under investigation,” officials stated.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Monday, directly west of the Westerly Apartments, at Kipling and C470, in an open space area. The area has several trails and “heavy foot traffic,” according to West Metro.

The fire burned 152 acres.

All evacuation orders were scaled back by 4:45 p.m, and then lifted.

The highway reopened around 6:30 p.m.

 

