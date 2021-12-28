LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 obtained new information about the officer shot and wounded during a large crime spree which started in Denver and ended in Lakewood. Sources tell CBS4 the officer is a female and is stable condition in an intensive care unit.

The officer was one of several who were shot on Monday night. Denver police say it started at Broadway and 1st Avenue when the suspect shot women and a man. Both women died.

One woman was identified by family as Alicia Cardenas. Cardenas, 44, was the owner of Sol Tribe Tattoo, her father told CBS4’s Mekialya White, where she was shot.

Family identifies the second woman as Alyssa Maldonado. Her husband was the third victim, and he was last reported to be in the hospital. The couple shares a son.

The suspect then shot and killed a man near 12th Avenue and Williams Street – near Cheesman Park.

The crime spree then crossed into Lakewood at a tattoo shop on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. One man was shot and killed there. Friends tell CBS4’s Conor McCue he was a tattoo artist.

The shooting continued at the Belmar Shopping Center. Lakewood police say the suspect entered multiple businesses, including a hotel where they shot one person. That victim was last reported to be in the hospital.

The suspect then walked out of the hotel and exchanged gunfire with police, where they hit the female officer. The suspect was later determined to be dead at that scene.

Details about the suspect or their motive have not been released.

CBSN Denver will carry a news conference with Lakewood Police at 3:45 p.m.