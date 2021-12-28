LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Employees at Lucky13 Tattoo on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street are mourning the loss of one of their own. The victim was among four other people gunned down by a suspect in Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27.
Police say the suspect stopped at Lucky13 after being involved in three other shootings in Denver.
Flowers were placed in front of the shop the following morning to honor the victim, who has not been identified by family or medical experts.
The suspect, Lakewood police say, was later spotted at Belmar Shopping Center where they opened fire inside a hotel, injuring one person.
The suspect then walked out and exchanged gunfire with police. The suspect died at the scene, and one officer, identified by sources as a female, was shot. She is currently in an intensive care unit.
Loved ones at Lucky13 say they’re heartbroken and want answers.
“The most loving… person in the world. Peaceful, friendly, just like a big teddy bear giant. I don’t know why anyone would actually do that to somebody that’s caring. He has kids, too. Just another thing that’s hard,” said one employee tearfully.
Details about the suspect or their motive have not been released.
CBSN Denver will carry a news conference with Lakewood Police at 3:45 p.m.