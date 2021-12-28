AURORA, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him. That’s according to Arapahoe County court records.
“It’s tragic to see yet another young man’s life cut short by the petty jealousy of a man with a gun,” said District Attorney John Kellner in a statement. “Not only did this defendant kill another person, but he put little kids in harm’s way as he was shooting.”
McCaughin and Robertson ran into each other near Wagon Trail Park in Aurora on May 6, 2019. McCaughin shot six to seven times at Robertson before running away.
Two of the shots struck Robertson and he died from his injuries.
When McCaughin started firing, surveillance video and witnesses confirmed he was firing towards Independence Elementary School, where numerous adults and children were outside and in the line of fire. Fortunately, no one else was injured.
Eight days later, Aurora police located McCaughin in Georgia.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)