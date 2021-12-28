VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Vail is the latest Colorado high country community to scale back in-person services due to the spread of COVID-19 among staff and the community. The changes will last through Jan. 17, possibly longer city officials announced on Tuesday night.
Changes include the following:
- Front Door Reception Area: open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays.
- Parking Pass Sales – use south side entry: open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays.
- Police Records: open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 through New Year’s Day; closed Sunday, Jan. 2. Reopening Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing daily; closed Sundays. Use the call button in the entryway for after-hours access.
- Vail Public Library operations: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Closed New Year’s Day; open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. Beginning Jan. 3, the library will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- In-person programming, including Story Time, is canceled until further notice.
- Residents are limited to two hours each day while in the library.
Staff that is working remotely remain on normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Town of Breckenridge also recently decided it was best for city employees to work from home again as COVID-19 case rates continue to climb in the high country.