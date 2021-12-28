DENVER(CBS)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver.

The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 range for most mountain locations.

That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/28/colorado-weather-ski-areas-get-5-feet-of-snow-in-5-days-and-snow-is-finally-coming-to-denver/

The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring another big blast of snow into the mountains.

There are Winter Storm Watches posted for Wednesday night thru Friday night for at least 1 to 2 feet in many mountain areas.

In addition to the start of this prolonged snow period, strong winds will accompany the storm. There is a High Wind Watch posted for parts of the northern Front Range Mountains and foothills Thursday night thru Friday for 70 to 75 mph wind gusts!

It is still looking more likely that we will get some measurable snow in the Denver metro area on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. It is still 3 days away so amounts may change but, it looks like the Mile High City could see several inches of snow. Which would be the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area.

The snow will also be followed up with very cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve. Plan on snow showers and 20s to teens if you are planning to enjoy the fireworks in Downtown Denver.