BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County data dashboard shows exclamation points next to their new positivity rate (22.6%), and case rank in the state (13th worst out of 88). Health leaders are trying to draw attention to the massive rise in cases in the last two weeks.

They expect things are going to get worse before they get better, considering holiday gatherings.

“It’s raging right now. It is absolutely raging,” explained Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula.

Mamula and the city decided it was best for city employees to work from home again, as they are able to do so while keeping city services running.

“To set the right message, and to protect the staff really,” Mamula said.

According to Summit County Health Department Data, the 14-day total cases per 100,000 have an almost 450% increase over the last 60 days. More than half of that spike happened in the last 13 days.

While that’s concerning for Mamula, he told CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson it’s something they’ve learned how to fight.

“I think we learned a lot over this last year in a half, while it is raging, it does not seem to be as deadly as the variants that have come before,” Mamula said.

He believes the county’s high vaccination rate will help keep the local hospitals from being overwhelmed, although the number of tourists with unknown vaccination statuses does worry him.

“We go from 4,000 residents to 35,000 people in the course of a couple of hours.”

He said that fluctuating population can lead to uncertain levels of protection in crowded areas, which is why he suggested people be smart about wearing a mask, although it is not mandated.

“If you are going to the grocery store, wear a mask. Post office, wear a mask. Crowded place, wear a mask.”