(CBS4) — It’s a sentence gaining worldwide attention. On Monday, Dozens will protest the 110 year prison sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who crashed a semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019, killing four people and injuring several more.

Also happening on Monday, Alexis King, the Jefferson county district attorney, is expected to ask the judge to lower Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence down to 20 to 30 years.

“I don’t think we’ve seen in Colorado a case like this that is such a national spectacle, that’s an immediate outcry,” said Justin Marceau, a law professor at the University of Denver Strum College of law.

Marceau told CBS4 while this case is tragic, it speaks to the bigger issues within the system, one being that many who choose to go to trial most times end up with a longer sentence.

“The sentence is a product if the fact that the guy chose not to plead guilty,“ said Marceau. “The district attorney in the judicial district says ‘well we didn’t expect this outcome.’ If you didn’t expect that outcome, you wouldn’t add those charges, unless the point of doing so was to coerce the plea.”

Marceau said with so many high profile people speaking out on this sentence, that puts a lot of pressure on the governor to intervene, but he said this is just one case out of hundreds, where someone is over sentenced. Marceau said Aguilera-Mederos’ case is an example of how the system fails to get to the root of the problem.

“Yeah mandatory minimums are a problem, it’s also a problem that things that are arbitrarily categorized as violent offensives have to be sentenced consecutively, but it’s also a problem that prosecutors have unfettered desecration to decide if they’re going to charge two counts or 120 counts,” Marceau said. “It’s an example of how our system re-presents for us the very problems that we think we are avoiding.”

The court hearing with the district attorney’s office is at 11 a.m. The rally was scheduled to begin in Golden at 8:30 a.m.

