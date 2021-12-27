(CBS4) — The high volume of snow hitting the mountains recently is beautiful to see, but it can also be quite dangerous. At Loveland Ski Area, the ski patrol is adding a new member to help keep people safe — Otis! He’s three and half months old — and joins Zuma and Bandit as a rescue dog for the resort.
His handler took Otis out for his first powder day — taking a ride on the lifts and having some fun on the mountain.
While Otis is adorable — it’s always best to play it safe so you’re not meeting him in a dangerous situation.