VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed a stretch of Interstate 70 at Vail Pass will be completely shut down for avalanche mitigation for at least an hour beginning 9:30 a.m. Monday.
According to CDOT, the closure is for both directions of traffic. The closure point for eastbound traffic will be at exit 176 (Vail), with a CMV closure at exit 180 (East Vail). The closure point for westbound traffic will be at exit 195 (Copper Mountain/Leadville/CO 91).
A crash in the area of the expected closure shut down westbound lanes earlier Monday between exit 190 (Vail Pass Summit) and exit 180. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
