NHL Postpones Regular-Season Until Dec. 28, Avs Game Against Vegas Knights Postponed The NHL has pushed back its regular-season schedule once again. The Avs next game on the schedule is Dec. 29 at the Ball Arena against Dallas.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Snubbed Again For AFC Pro BowlThe biggest snub was safety Justin Simmons, who has tied his career-high with five interceptions and has a career-best two sacks after signing a four-year, $61 million extension in the offseason.

Broncos, Raiders Cling To Slim Playoff HopesThe Broncos are hoping for the same to avoid their first six-year playoff drought since first making the postseason in 1977 when they went all the way to the Super Bowl.

Raiders Host Broncos In Matchup Of AFC Playoff HopefulsBroncos Justin Simmons had a career-high two sacks last week. He and J.C. Jackson are the only NFL players with five interceptions in each of the last two seasons. ... The Raiders have gone back-to-back games without a play from scrimmage gaining at least 20 yards for the first time since 1992 but are still tied for the most big plays in the NFL this season with 65.

CU Men's Basketball Game Against University Of Kansas On Tuesday Canceled Due To COVIDThe University of Colorado men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas scheduled for Tuesday night at the CU Events Center was canceled due to COVID-19.