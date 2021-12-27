CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed a stretch of Interstate 70 at Vail Pass will be completely shut down for avalanche mitigation for at least an hour beginning 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to CDOT, the closure is for both directions of traffic. The closure point for eastbound traffic will be at exit 176 (Vail), with a CMV closure at exit 180 (East Vail). The closure point for westbound traffic will be at exit 195 (Copper Mountain/Leadville/CO 91).

(credit: CDOT)

A crash in the area of the expected closure shut down westbound lanes earlier Monday between exit 190 (Vail Pass Summit) and exit 180. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Jack Lowenstein