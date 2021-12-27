DENVER (CBS4) — At Denver International Airport, more than 50 flight were canceled on the Monday after Christmas — that’s more than any other airport in the country. According to Flight Aware, on Monday morning, Seattle’s airport had 42 cancelations, followed by Minneapolis/St. Paul with 41 and Orlando with 40.
A few hours later, Denver’s number of canceled flights went up to 92.
Delays fluctuated throughout the day at airports across the country.
If you are flying through DIA, or picking up or dropping off travelers, check flydenver.com for the latest.