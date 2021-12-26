CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of Loveland Pass was closed Sunday afternoon for safety concerns. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the pass in both directions between Interstate 70 and Montezuma Road.

Hazmat vehicles are ordered to stage at the Eisenhower Tunnel and will be let through at the top of the hour, CDOT says.

Severe weather created treacherous driving conditions across Colorado and specifically through the high country.

Sections of I-70 were closed for a few hours earlier on Sunday due to crashes and snowy conditions.

Snow squalls forced various mountain highways, like U.S. 40 in Grand County, to close as well.

