SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of Loveland Pass was closed Sunday afternoon for safety concerns. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the pass in both directions between Interstate 70 and Montezuma Road.
Hazmat vehicles are ordered to stage at the Eisenhower Tunnel and will be let through at the top of the hour, CDOT says.
#US6 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Montezuma Road and I-70. Hazmat vehicles are to stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows. https://t.co/NfCt7tjHsB
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021
Severe weather created treacherous driving conditions across Colorado and specifically through the high country.
Sections of I-70 were closed for a few hours earlier on Sunday due to crashes and snowy conditions.
US 40 is currently closed westbound & eastbound between Ice Plant Rd (near Kremmling) & Weiss Drive (near Steamboat Springs) from Mile Point 183 to Mile Point 136. Expect delays due to safety concerns.
➡️ Road closures @ColoradoDOT https://t.co/UlpPgVUP0T#US40 #GrandCounty pic.twitter.com/ICaFNKVKJp
— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) December 26, 2021
Snow squalls forced various mountain highways, like U.S. 40 in Grand County, to close as well.
