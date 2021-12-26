DENVER (CBS4)- Traveling through Denver International Airport can be rough around the holidays, and 2021 was no different. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, United and Delta airlines canceled hundreds of flights leaving of Denver.

On the day after Christmas, it was people trying to get back to Colorado who had delays.

After a fun family Christmas celebration in Salt Lake City, Brianna Castro was trying to get home to Denver, but instead she got stuck on a plane. She passed time by playing games on her phone.

After waiting out a morning snowstorm, she says they were all set to take off, when they got some bad news.

“There is a closure in Denver. All of the DIA airport is closed for arrivals,” she said.

It wasn’t just Castro who was delayed. Airlines delayed dozens of arrivals Sunday morning. There were windy conditions outside the airport and according to flightaware.com, the wind caused a ground delay at DIA.

Flights that were already airborne could land, but flights that hadn’t taken off yet, like Castro’s, had to wait. She says she’s trying to be patient, but she is ready to be home.

“It’s a little frustrating. We have been trying to leave since 11:30 this morning,” she said.

She says if worse comes to worse she can always take an extended holiday. Just as long as they let her off the plane.

“Extra time with my brother and nephew,” she said.

The ground stop was lifted Sunday afternoon and flights were able to land once again.