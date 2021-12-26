DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph.
The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough.
A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas just outside of Denver, such as Castle Rock. Several Wind Advisories are in effect on Colorado’s Western Slope (tan on the map below).
The wind on the eastern plains could create dust storms due to the ongoing severe to extreme drought. Roads and highways with a north-south orientation will have the worst driving conditions since the wind will be blowing from the west and southwest.
For those planning to travel into the mountains of Colorado, be prepared for winter driving. The snow and wind will make for difficult to potentially impossible travel at times. When combined with the wind we could also see snow squalls in the higher elevations. There is also a threat for human and naturally-triggered avalanches on Sunday.