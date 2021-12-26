LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway were closed Sunday evening. The Colorado Department of Transportation says a crash is to blame.
Lanes are closed between Colorado Mills Parkway and 32nd Avenue.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 263 – Colorado Mills Parkway and Exit 264 – 32nd Avenue. https://t.co/I82H3AoKwu
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 27, 2021
Lakewood Police say there’s no estimated time of reopening
🚨Traffic Alert: I70 EB closed from Denver West Exit to Youngfield St due to crash investigation. No estimated time of reopening.
— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 27, 2021
Details about the crash were not released.