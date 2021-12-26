CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway were closed Sunday evening. The Colorado Department of Transportation says a crash is to blame.

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Lanes are closed between Colorado Mills Parkway and 32nd Avenue.

Lakewood Police say there’s no estimated time of reopening

Details about the crash were not released.

