LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Lone Tree reported a two-hour-long wait time for COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru site at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Sunday.
Drive-thru COVID testing at Sky Ridge Medical Center is seeing heavy traffic today with reported waits up to 2 hours. Consider testing at the Douglas County Justice Center: 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109 or Centennial Hospital: 14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112.
— City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) December 26, 2021
City officials suggested residents go to the Douglas County Justice Center on Justice Way in Castle Rock or Centennial Hospital on Arapahoe Road in Centennial.
Last week, Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, shared her concerns about a rapid test versus a PCR test. She said false results are more likely with a rapid test, and a PCR test is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms.
She suggested Coloradans get tested as soon as possible after holiday gatherings. If you use a rapid test, she suggests getting another one three days later.