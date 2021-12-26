AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police officers responded to two separate shooting scenes early Sunday morning. They say two victims were shot and are expected to survive.
At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area near 22nd Place and Billings Street, along Interstate 225. They say a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
#APDAlert: At approx 1:34 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 14000 blk E 22nd Pl. A/M with gunshot wound transported to a local hospital. Expected to survive. No suspect info. Updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/fifFQxMXds
— 🎄 Aurora Police Dept 🎄 (@AuroraPD) December 26, 2021
Investigators did not share any suspect information.
Aurora police officials then alerted the public to a different shooting at around 3:20 a.m. They say officers responded to call about a shooting on Iowa Drive near Florida Avenue. A woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Aurora police say they arrested 49-year-old Fernando Magana on charges of first degree assault and reckless endangerment.
A third shooting killed one man earlier on Christmas night in Aurora. One man is being questioned, but no arrests have been made.